"He should be sent to asylum": Ram Gopal condemns BJP's Kannauj candidate's remark on Akhilesh's candidacy

Taking a dig at the BJP MP Subrata Pathak over his "India Vs Pak" match comparison to his competition against Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, Samajwadi party leader Ram Gopal Yadav called the BJP MP "mad" for making such statements, adding that he should be sent to lunatic asylum. Notably, In the 2019 General elections, Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav lost to BJP MP Subrata Pathak in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

Hours after Samajwadi party replaced Tej Pratap Yadav and announced SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's candidature from the Samajwadi party stronghold constituency, BJP candidate from the area, Subrata Pathak said, "When Akhilesh Yadav sent Tej Pratap here he understood. If the match had been with Tej Pratap it would have been India vs Japan's cricket match. Now the match would be like India vs Pakistan". General Secretary of the Samajwadi party, Ram Gopal Yadav called the BJP MP "mad" for making such remarks.

"He should be sent to a lunatic asylum as crazy people cannot fight the election. If he is saying this, then he is mad. He should be sent to a lunatic asylum," Yadav said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied Akhilesh while filing his nomination.

Akhilesh Yadav served as Lok Sabha MP from 2000-2012. He resigned from the Kannauj parliamentary seat in 2012 after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, which has been a stonghold of the Samajwadi party since 1999, was snatched away by the BJP in the 2019 General elections when BJP leader Subrata Pathak won against SP candidate Dimple Yadav by securing 563,087 votes.The Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency elections are scheduled for May 13, Phase four of the General Elections 2024.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has recieved another shot in the arm with sources saying that the Gandhi siblings Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi will also enter the electoral arena in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi is likely to be named candidate from Sonia Gandhi's erstwhile seat Rae Bareli while Rahul Gandhi will once again contest against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. (ANI)

