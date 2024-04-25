Left Menu

LeT terror associate along with ammunition held in Baramulla: Police

Police alongwith security forces arrested terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms,ammunition from his possession in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:12 IST
LeT terror associate along with ammunition held in Baramulla: Police
Arrested accused (Pic credit/ Baramulla police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police alongwith security forces arrested terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms,ammunition from his possession in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, said an official statement issued on Thursday. "On a specific input of terrorist movement in Uri kamalkoot mandayan area, a joint patrolling was carried at General area of kamalkoot mandayan by Baramulla Police & Army 8 RR. During patrolling suspicious movement of one person coming towards patrolling party by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but alert patrolling party apprehended him tactfully," the statement added.

During preliminary questioning, he was identified as Farooq Ahmed khokar, a resident of Kalsi Kamalkoot. During his search 1 pistol, 2 Magazines and 20 pistol rounds was recovered from his possession, it added.

In this regard, case under sections UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered in PS URI and investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024