LeT terror associate along with ammunition held in Baramulla: Police

Police alongwith security forces arrested terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms,ammunition from his possession in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, said an official statement issued on Thursday. "On a specific input of terrorist movement in Uri kamalkoot mandayan area, a joint patrolling was carried at General area of kamalkoot mandayan by Baramulla Police & Army 8 RR. During patrolling suspicious movement of one person coming towards patrolling party by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but alert patrolling party apprehended him tactfully," the statement added.

During preliminary questioning, he was identified as Farooq Ahmed khokar, a resident of Kalsi Kamalkoot. During his search 1 pistol, 2 Magazines and 20 pistol rounds was recovered from his possession, it added.

In this regard, case under sections UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered in PS URI and investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

