280 polling stations identified as critical in West Bengal's Balurghat, says DM Dakshin Dinajpur

Ahead of the second phase of the polling, District Magistrate Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal, Bijin Krishna said that 280 polling stations have been identified as critical in the Balurghat city. Balurghat is a city and municipality in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Speaking with ANI, DM Krishna said, "Voting is usually very peaceful in Balurghat. But, with some past issues, we have identified around 280 polling stations as critical..." "We have done every procedure that is to be done with EVMs in the presence of candidates and party representatives. But, if there lies any grievance, we have assured everyone that we will address that issue...," he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has a stronghold in West Bengal. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC emerged as the dominant force, securing 34 seats in the state. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only 2 seats. The CPI (M) and the Congress won 2 and 4 seats, respectively. However, the political landscape saw a significant shift in the 2019 polls. The BJP won 18 seats, a stark contrast to their previous tally. The TMC, although still in the lead, saw their seat count reduced to 22. The Congress's representation was reduced to just 2 seats, while the Left Front was unable to secure any seats.

With Mamata Banerjee's TMC facing public scrutiny after a string of arrests of its top leaders and ministers in connection with the primary teachers' recruitment scam, the alleged horrific abuse of women in Sandeshkhali, and attacks on central agencies, the BJP senses a chance to emerge as the largest single party in the state in the Lok Sabha elections this year and get a stronger foothold in the state going into the 2026 Assembly elections. The voting for the first phase recently concluded in the Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri parliamentary constituencies. The BJP won in all these constituencies in the last election in 2019.

Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

