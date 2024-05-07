Left Menu

Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister's Secretary, Aide in Cash Recovery Case

Enforcement Directorate arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary and domestic help, seizing over Rs 32 crore cash from an alleged money laundering scheme.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:57 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following a recovery of over Rs 32 crore cash from them, official sources said.

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning, the sources said.

The ED on Monday had raided a 2BHK flat in the city that is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, they said.

It had recovered over Rs 32 crore cash apart from Rs 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency.

The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.

