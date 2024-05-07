Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister's Secretary, Aide in Cash Recovery Case
Enforcement Directorate arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretary and domestic help, seizing over Rs 32 crore cash from an alleged money laundering scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following a recovery of over Rs 32 crore cash from them, official sources said.
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning, the sources said.
The ED on Monday had raided a 2BHK flat in the city that is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, they said.
It had recovered over Rs 32 crore cash apart from Rs 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency.
The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, the sources said.
Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heatwave Warning Issued for Regions of Jharkhand Until April 29
Nomination Filing Kicks Off for 3 Legislative Assembly Seats in Jharkhand, BJP's Chatra Candidate Submits Application
Congress Leader Sukhdev Bhagat to Contest from Lohardaga in Jharkhand Elections
BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato and Congress' KN Tripathi File Nominations for Jharkhand Bypoll
60-yr-old gets life sentence for raping minor in Jharkhand