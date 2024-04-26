Landslide in J-K's Ramban Injures Multiple, Damages Homes and Infrastructure

More than 50 houses, four electricity towers, a receiving station, and a main road were damaged in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district dur to sinking of a road, officials said on Friday.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary visited the Pernote village, five kms from the district headquarters, on Friday morning and assured assistance to the affected families and restoration of essential services, including electricity.

Houses started developing cracks and the road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped Thursday evening following the sudden 'sinking of land' in Pernote village, prompting several families to move to safer places.

''This is a natural disaster and being the head of the district, I take full responsibility for providing food and shelter to the affected families,'' Choudhary, who was accompanied by district Development Council (DDC) chairperson Shamshad Shan, told reporters at the scene.

He said the authorities have summoned geology experts to know the cause behind the sinking of the land, while a team of district officials has been deployed round-the-clock to supervise the rehabilitation of the affected population and restoration of essential services.

''The land is still sinking and our effort is to restore essential services like the road and electricity as our first priority. We will provide tents and other items and also organise medical camps for the victims,'' the deputy commissioner said.

The deputy commissioner advised people not to panic and take precautionary measures to safeguard their lives.

Local volunteers joined SDRF and NDRF teams in helping the affected people to move their belongings from the damaged houses.

Meanwhile, the officials said an alternate road via Sumber-Digdoal has been made operational to connect Gool sub-division with the district headquarters.

In February last year also, at least 16 houses were damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped due to sinking of land at Duksar Dalwa village in the Sangaldan area.

