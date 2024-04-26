Liverpool Manager Urges Arne Slot to Embrace 'Dream Job' at Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Feyenoord's Arne Slot, the frontrunner to succeed him. Klopp believes Slot would inherit "the best job in the world" despite Liverpool's recent struggles. Slot has emerged as the leading candidate after negotiations between Feyenoord and Liverpool. Klopp acknowledges that the team's downturn could ease the transition for a new manager. Slot's attacking style aligns with Klopp's philosophy, though Klopp emphasizes that the appointment is not his decision.
PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
AYG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement