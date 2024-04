BRIEF-WHO Assesses The Current Overall Public Health Risk Posed By A(H5n1) To Be Low

* WHO: ASSESSES THE CURRENT OVERALL PUBLIC HEALTH RISK POSED BY A(H5N1) TO BE LOW

* WHO - IN GENERAL, WHO AND FAO STRONGLY ADVISE THAT PEOPLE CONSUME PASTEURIZED, AND NOT RAW, MILK * WHO: THOSE WITH EXPOSURE TO INFECTED BIRDS OR ANIMALS OR CONTAMINATED ENVIRONMENTS, THE RISK OF INFECTION IS CONSIDERED LOW-TO-MODERATE Source text : https://tinyurl.com/2d7b48tw

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)