Tripura Zoo implements various measures to protect animals from intense heatwave

In view of the severe heatwave affecting Tripura and other parts of the country, Sepahijala Zoological Park, located in the Sepahijala District of Tripura, has implemented several measures to ensure the well-being of its animals amidst the soaring temperatures.

27-04-2024
Tripura Zoo implements measures to protect animals from severe heatwaves. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Authorities at the zoo have introduced a series of initiatives to provide relief from the extreme heat, which has become a source of discomfort for the wildlife housed there.

Recognizing the need for immediate action, the zoo management is offering seasonal fruits such as watermelons, cucumbers, and gourds to help the animals stay hydrated and cool. In addition to providing hydrating fruits, the zoo is using ice cubes and cold-water splashes as a direct method to reduce heat stress among the animals. These efforts are complemented by the administration of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and other substances aimed at preventing dehydration, ensuring that the animals receive the necessary care to maintain their health during this challenging period.

Moreover, the zoo staff diligently changes water levels at various enclosures frequently to ensure fresh and cool water is always available to the animals, further aiding in their ability to cope with the heat. Dr Keshab Debnath, the Zoo Doctor, said that the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons in summer.

"In the Sipahijala Zoological Park animals are affected by the heat of the summer. We had already prepared ourselves, as a sufficient amount of water had already been stored. In this summer all the herbivores and omnivores are fed with seasonal fruits like watermelons etc. All the carnivores are provided with ice blocks in their resting areas. Cold Water is being sprinkled regularly along with feeding of ORS mixture to beat the heat. Though the animals are suffering in these heatwaves we are doing enough to make them comfortable," he said. The Sepahijala Zoological Park's proactive steps demonstrate a commitment to animal welfare as the region grapples with increasingly harsh weather conditions. The measures taken by the sanctuary highlight the importance of adapting care practices to meet the changing needs of wildlife in response to environmental challenges. (ANI)

