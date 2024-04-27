Left Menu

Bus accident in Chatra kills two, injuring 18, mostly college students returning from exams.

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:31 IST
Tragedy in Chatra: Bus Overturns, Claiming Two Lives and Injuring 18
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 18 people injured after their bus overturned in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1 pm at Sanghri Valley on Chatra-Dobhi Main Road in the Sadar police station area, they said.

The bus was on the way to Kunda from Chatra when the accident happened, they added.

The deceased were identified as Parshuram Singh (45) and Rekha Kumari (17).

The injured persons were taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, police said.

Most of the injured were college students who were returning home after appearing in the BA semester-1 examination in Chatra town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

