Left Menu

RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit Soars 30% to Rs 353 Crore

RBL Bank's Q4 profit rose 30% to Rs 353 crore due to higher non-interest income. Loan growth drove core net interest income, but was offset by lower margins. Deposits increased by 22%. Asset quality saw higher slippages due to microlending and unsecured loans, but gross NPAs improved. Provisions increased significantly. The bank's capital adequacy remains strong.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:50 IST
RBL Bank Q4 Net Profit Soars 30% to Rs 353 Crore
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender RBL Bank on Saturday reported a 30 per cent rise in the post-tax net profit for the March quarter at Rs 353 crore, driven by non-interest income.

The Maharahstra-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.

Its core net interest income grew 18 per cent to Rs 1,600 crore on a 20 per cent loan growth. However, it was limited by a compression in the net interest margin to 5.45 per cent against 5.62 per cent a year ago.

The other income grew 30 per cent to Rs 875 crore during the reporting quarter.

Its managing director and chief executive R Subramaniakumar told reporters that he sees advances continuing to grow in the 20 per cent range going forward as well.

The deposit growth came at 22 per cent even in the challenging market.

On the asset quality front, overall slippages increased to 0.56 per cent of the assets from the year-ago period's 0.44 per cent and were driven by microlending and also unsecured loans.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.65 per cent from 3.37 per cent in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions came at Rs 414 crore against Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall capital adequacy ratio was 16.18 per cent as of March 31, which included the core tier-I ratio at 14.38 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024