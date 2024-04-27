Lok Sabha elections 2024: Owaisi holds door-to-door campaign

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi today held a door-to-door campaign days ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Hyderabad. Owaisi is an AIMIM LS candidate from Hyderabad Constituency and has represented the constituency four times in Lok Sabha.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Owaisi said on Friday that the BJP Hyderabad candidates' gesture to shoot an arrow purportedly in the direction of a mosque was an "attempt to destroy the peace" of the Hyderabad.

"The BJP candidate is shooting an arrow towards a mosque. What is the message being given to us? That was not an arrow towards the mosque but efforts to destroy the peace of Hyderabad," Owais said while addressing a public meeting. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments--Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura.

All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are presently held by the AIMIM. BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha from the Hyderabad constituency. Since 1984, candidates from the Owaisi family or those supported by them, have been elected from Hyderabad, with Owaisi currently serving as the Lok Sabha member from the prestigious seat.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat. The voting for the first two phases have been completed so far.

The next round of voting will be held on May 7. Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)