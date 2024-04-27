Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Zoo Welcomes Two Majestic Giraffes from Kolkata

Visakhapatnam Zoo received giraffes, monitor lizards, and scarlet macaws from Kolkata Zoo in an exchange program. The Vizag Zoo exchanged a white tiger, wolves, wild dogs, lemurs, swans, hog deer, and hyenas. The exchange aims to improve animal welfare and preserve endangered species.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-04-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:18 IST
Visakhapatnam Zoo Welcomes Two Majestic Giraffes from Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Saturday received a pair of giraffes and other animals from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata as part of an exchange programme, said an official.

Besides giraffes, the Kolkata Zoo also gave two pairs of monitor lizards and a pair of scarlet macaw while the Vizag Zoo gave one female white tiger, a pair of Indian grey wolves, five Indian wild dogs and a pair of ring-tailed lemurs.

''This exchange aims to optimize the welfare of animals under care and contribute to the preservation of endangered species,'' said Visakhapatnam Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

Further, Vizag Zoo also gave a pair of black swans, two pairs of hog deer and a pair of striped hyena.

In total, 26 animals were exchanged between the zoos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024