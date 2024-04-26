Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Zoo Transfers White Tiger and Other Animals to Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

Kolkata's Alipore Zoo welcomed eight new animals, including a white tiger from Visakhapatnam. The exchange program also brought a variety of species, such as lemurs, wolves, hyenas, and deer, increasing the zoo's collection to 17 animals. In exchange, Alipore Zoo sent giraffes, macaws, and monitor lizards to Visakhapatnam.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:52 IST
Visakhapatnam Zoo Transfers White Tiger and Other Animals to Kolkata's Alipore Zoo
  • Country:
  • India

The number of tigers at Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata increased to eight with the addition of a white feline from Visakhapatnam.

The tiger was among 17 animals received from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the coastal city of Andhra Pradesh as part of an animal exchange programme, Alipore zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta told PTI on Friday.

The number of white tigers in the zoo has also risen to four.

The animals were brought from Visakhapatnam with permission from the Central Zoo Authority and chief wildlife wardens of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from the tiger, one pair each of ring-tailed lemurs, grey wolves, striped hyenas, black swans, five wild dogs and three hog deer were recently brought in six air-conditioned ambulances by road, he said.

The animals were released into the enclosures after being kept under observation for some time.

A pair of sloth bears is also scheduled to arrive later.

In exchange, a pair of northern giraffes, a pair of scarlet macaws and two pairs of water monitor lizards were given to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam.

The giraffes were dispatched after being loaded onto a low-bed trailer with specially designed cages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024