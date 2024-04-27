Left Menu

"Congress involved in dangerous game of vote bank appeasement": PM Modi

Accusing the Congress of being involved in the "dangerous game of votebank appeasement", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress wants to give reservation based on religion, adding that its 'Shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) has brought an X-ray machine to examine the wealth of the citizens of the country and redistribute it among their vote bank.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 23:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing the Congress of being involved in the "dangerous game of votebank appeasement", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress wants to give reservation based on religion, adding that its 'Shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi) has brought an X-ray machine to examine the wealth of the citizens of the country and redistribute it among their vote bank. Addressing a public rally in South Goa, PM Modi said, "Congress is involved in a dangerous game for the votebank appeasement. It wants to give a reservation based on religion... The mystery of the foreign tours of Congress' 'Shehzada' is out... He has brought an X-ray machine from there"

"He (Rahul Gandhi) publicly says that after their government is formed, they will conduct an X-ray of the country and they will examine your wealth and distribute it amongst their vote bank... 'Congress ki Loot, Zindagi ke sath bhi, Zindagi ke baad bhi'...," PM Modi added. PM Modi said that the Congress neglected the fishermen of the country and it was his government that made a separate ministry to secure their interests.

"There were fishermen when the country got independent... But after independence, the Congress never remembered the fishermen. It is Modi who made a separate ministry for the fisheries department... We gave them a Kisan Credit card...," PM Modi said. PM Modi further added: "Goa is a land of football. Who here would not want the Olympics to be conducted in India? It is my guarantee for the sports lovers of Goa that I will fulfil your dream of organising the Olympics in India..."

Goa, which has two Lok Sabha seats, will vote on May 7 in the third phase of polling. In North Goa, the prominent candidates include sitting BJP MP Shripad Naik and former Union minister Ramakant Khalap fielded by the Congress. In South Goa, the BJP has fielded industrialist Pallavi Dempo, while the Congress has nominated former naval officer Viriato Fernandes.

The third phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections will be held on May 7 and the final phase will be on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

