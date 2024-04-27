Odisha: Heatwave continues in Odisha, Angul records 44.7 degrees Celsius

Left Menu

Senior Scientist IMD Umashankar Das said that 14 stations have recorded 43 degrees Celsius and above in Odisha. Bhubaneswar recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius and Angul recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Senior Scientist IMD Umashankar Das said that 14 stations have recorded 43 degrees Celsius and above in Odisha. Bhubaneswar recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius and Angul recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Das said, "The highest maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Angul, Bhubaneswar has recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius. Baripada has recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius. 33 stations have recorded more than 40 degrees celsius. 14 stations have recorded 43 degrees Celsius and above. Heat wave have been prevailing continuously since the last 13 days in Odisha. Since 2010 this is the longest spell of heatwave."

He said that the heat wave conditions in Bhubaneswar are 6.8 degrees Celsius departure from the normal. "North coastal Odisha is facing the heatwave and some districts in North Odisha. This will continue for the next 4 to 5 days. Day temperature is very likely to further rise slightly by 2 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours. The wind pattern is not supporting the rainfall activity," he added.

Due to prevailing mainly north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, day temperature is very likely to further rise slightly by 2 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours. Consequently, the maximum temperature during the day is likely to be above normal by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius over some districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day time between 11:00 Hrs IST and 1500 Hrs IST, IMD Bhubaneswar said in a special bulletin.

IMD Bhubaneswar said that severe heat wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the district of Jajpur and Heat Wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Boudh, Nawarangpur, Ganjam, Khordha, Deogarh and Kendrapada of Odisha. (ANI)

