Odisha Scorches Under Heatwave, Bhubaneswar Records 44.6 Degrees Celsius

The scorching heatwave gripping Odisha has severely disrupted daily life, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels.

The industrial town of Angul recorded a blistering 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar, the state capital, sweltered at 44.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature this summer, weather officials said.

According to the evening bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, a staggering 14 places in the state witnessed temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Severe heatwave prevailed over in districts like Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal, while the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Nuapada, Nayagah and Deogarh faced heatwaves, IMD said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning (be alert) in 10 out of the state's 30 districts.

Bhubaneswar was followed by Baripada with 44.2 degree Celsius , while Boudh, Dhenkanal and Bhawanipatna recorded 43.7 degree Celsius. Similarly, Nuapada and Jharsuguda registered a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees, while Jajpur, Talcher and Nayagarh sizzled at 43.5 degree Celsius.

IMD's weather scientist Umashankar Dash said Bhubaneswar crossed the 44-degree mark for the first time this season. He advised people to stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm due to the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

The unbearable heat wave compelled residents to stay indoors, leading to deserted roads in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack between 10 am and 4 pm.

In its mid-day bulletin, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecast further temperature rise in the next 24 hours due to dry air and high solar insolation.

The weather office issued a red warning for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Cuttack and forecast that heatwave to severe heatwave condition.

It also issued orange warning and said heatwave condition is likely to prevail in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Gajapati.

