Left Menu

Odisha Scorches Under Heatwave, Bhubaneswar Records 44.6 Degrees Celsius

Odisha reels under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 44 degrees in multiple locations. Angul and Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperatures of 44.7 and 44.6 degrees, respectively. Fourteen areas in the state experienced temperatures above 43 degrees, with severe heatwave conditions prevailing in Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and other districts. IMD issued a red warning for 10 districts, advising residents to stay indoors during peak heat hours.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:45 IST
Odisha Scorches Under Heatwave, Bhubaneswar Records 44.6 Degrees Celsius
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The scorching heatwave gripping Odisha has severely disrupted daily life, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels.

The industrial town of Angul recorded a blistering 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar, the state capital, sweltered at 44.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature this summer, weather officials said.

According to the evening bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, a staggering 14 places in the state witnessed temperatures soaring above 43 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Severe heatwave prevailed over in districts like Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal, while the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Nuapada, Nayagah and Deogarh faced heatwaves, IMD said. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning (be alert) in 10 out of the state's 30 districts.

Bhubaneswar was followed by Baripada with 44.2 degree Celsius , while Boudh, Dhenkanal and Bhawanipatna recorded 43.7 degree Celsius. Similarly, Nuapada and Jharsuguda registered a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees, while Jajpur, Talcher and Nayagarh sizzled at 43.5 degree Celsius.

IMD's weather scientist Umashankar Dash said Bhubaneswar crossed the 44-degree mark for the first time this season. He advised people to stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm due to the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

The unbearable heat wave compelled residents to stay indoors, leading to deserted roads in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack between 10 am and 4 pm.

In its mid-day bulletin, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecast further temperature rise in the next 24 hours due to dry air and high solar insolation.

The weather office issued a red warning for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Cuttack and forecast that heatwave to severe heatwave condition.

It also issued orange warning and said heatwave condition is likely to prevail in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Gajapati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024