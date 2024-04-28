Left Menu

NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency took part in a cricket match and played the game with women cricketers in Pune on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:54 IST
Lok Sabha elections: Sunetra Pawar plays cricket with women cricketers during election campaign in Pune
NCP's Sunetra Pawar plays cricket with women cricketers during election campaign in Pune (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As part of her Lok Sabha campaign, NCP Candidate Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency took part in a cricket match and played the game with women cricketers in Pune on Sunday. Wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar is contesting Lok Sabha polls on NCP ticket from Baramati against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule, who is sitting MP and her sister-in-law. Notably, Supriya Sule has won from this constituency for three consecutive terms.

Voting on the Baramati Lok Sabha seat will take place in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls on May 7 along with Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle. Baramati comprises 6 Assembly seats: Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund. Voting in Baramati

The NDAs pick from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar was recently given a clean chit in the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) 'scam' case. The EOW stated in its closure report that it did not see any criminality or wrongdoing in the matter, adding that the bank in question did not suffer any losses in the process of sanctioning loans or selling the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill.

The closure report comes at a time when the leaders in the Opposition combine--INDIA, have renewed their 'washing machine' charge at the BJP, claiming that probe agencies go slow on dissident leaders once they jump ship and join the ruling party at the Centre. Responding to the clean chit to Sunetra Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has got a clean chit from the EOW in the Rs 25,000 crore MSCB bank scam case. PM Modi once called them a corrupt family but today, she received a clean chit. The closure report says the EOW did not find any criminal wrongdoing in the case. All Opposition leaders, accused of some wrongdoing or the other, get clean chits after joining the BJP. They make allegations against Opposition leaders, only to get them on their side thereafter and ensure they get a clean chit."

Following a split in the Sharad Pawar led NCP, the Ajit Pawar led faction of the NCP, announced Sunetra Pawar as its candidate from Baramati.The Sharad Pawar led Nationalist congress party (NCP) broke into two factions, in July 2, 2023, when his nephew, Ajit Pawar, went to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with seven NCP MLAs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

