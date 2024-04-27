Left Menu

Lok Sabha Polls: Revised Voting Percentage Stands at 59.63% in Eight Maharashtra Seats

The Election Commission reported a revised voter turnout of 59.63% in eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The figures ranged from 57% in Yavatmal-Washim to 62.65% in Wardha. A total of 1.49 crore voters were eligible to vote across 16,589 polling centers in the regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada. The initial turnout estimate was 56.42%, but was later revised as data continued to be collected.

Updated: 27-04-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:49 IST
The Election Commission on Saturday said the revised turnout in eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where polls were held a day earlier was 59.63 per cent.

As per official figures available on EC's Voter Turnout App, it was 62.65 per cent in Wardha, 58.09 per cent in Akola, 60.74 per cent in Amravati, 58.45 per cent in Buldhana, 60.79 in Hingoli, 59.57 per cent in Nanded, 60.09 in Parbhani and 57 per cent in Yavatmal-Washim.

Late Friday night, the approximate voting figure was 56.42 per cent, though officials had said it would be revised since data from several centres was still arriving.

Voting was held between 7 am and 6 pm in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in the central Marathwada region on Friday.

A total of 204 candidates were in the fray, comprising 21 in Buldhana, 15 in Akola, 37 in Amravati, 24 in Wardha, 17 in Yavatmal-Washim, 33 in Hingoli, 23 in Nanded and 34 in Parbhani.

As many as 1.49 crore voters (77,21,374 men, 72,04,106 women and 432 persons from third gender category) were eligible to cast ballots across 16,589 polling centres.

On April 19, five seats in eastern Vidarbha – Nagpur, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur – went to polls, registering a voter turnout of 63.70 per cent.

