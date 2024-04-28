Left Menu

NTA to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the information regarding the city of examination for CUET-UG by May 5 or earlier. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) took to his official X handle and tweeted, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."

Earlier, on March 31, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET-(UG)]-2024 until April 5, 2024. According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 had been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders.

Last month, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed that the Commission had outlined initiatives including more test centres, examination in hybrid mode, timely availability of admit cards, scheduling breaks between exams held on the same day and moderate difficulty level in tests to ensure smooth and hassle-free CUET-UG. The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024. This is the third edition of CUET (UG) and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

