China must maintain, develop advantages in new energy vehicles, premier says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's intelligent network new energy vehicles have a leading edge amid market cooperation and open cooperation, and must strive to maintain and develop these advantages, Premier Li Qiang said, according to state radio on Sunday.

Li made the comments after visiting booths belonging to firms including Dongfeng, BMW, Geely, Xiaomi and Xpeng at the Beijing autoshow.

