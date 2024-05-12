East Africa sees internet connectivity disruption, Netblocks and Cloudfare says
- Country:
- Tanzania
Internet connectivity was disrupted in and around several East African nations on Sunday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, adding that the incident was linked to failures affecting the SEACOM and EASSy subsea cable systems.
Tanzania and the French island of Mayotte were experiencing a high impact on internet connectivity, while Mozambique and Malawi were seeing a medium impact, Netblocks' said on social media platform X.
Internet firm Cloudflare said on one of its X accounts that monitors trends that internet disruptions were ongoing in Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar as a result of faults reported on the East African Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and SEACOM cables.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Suluhu praises AfDB's contribution in improving Tanzania’s roads
World Bank releases $57.6M grant to support Malawi affected by food crisis
ExxonMobil and NBA Africa launch new Jr. NBA league in Mozambique
Women and girls in Mozambique to benefit from new initiative to address GBV
Cyclone Hidaya Intensifies, Sparking Blackouts in Tanzania