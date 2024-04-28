Updated: GT Takes Commanding Win Over RCB in IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings: Virat Kohli not out 70 Faf du Plessis c (sub)Vijay Shankar b Sai Kishore 24 Will Jacks not out 100 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-3, NB-1) 12 Total: (1 wkts, 16 Overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 40-1.

Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-18-0, Sandeep Warrier 1-0-15-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 3-0-30-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-51-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-43-0, Mohit Sharma 2-0-41-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)