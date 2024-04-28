Updated: GT Takes Commanding Win Over RCB in IPL Clash
RCB scored 206 in 16 overs, losing only one wicket. Virat Kohli (70*) and Will Jacks (100*) led the way, while Faf du Plessis added 24. Rashid Khan conceded 51 runs in his four overs, while Sai Kishore took the solitary wicket for MI.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings: Virat Kohli not out 70 Faf du Plessis c (sub)Vijay Shankar b Sai Kishore 24 Will Jacks not out 100 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-3, NB-1) 12 Total: (1 wkts, 16 Overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 40-1.
Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-18-0, Sandeep Warrier 1-0-15-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 3-0-30-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-51-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-43-0, Mohit Sharma 2-0-41-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in Indian Premier League.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in Indian Premier League match in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by four runs in Indian Premier League.
Bengaluru Badshahs lift 5th Deaf Indian Premier League title
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in Indian Premier League.