Updated: GT Takes Commanding Win Over RCB in IPL Clash

RCB scored 206 in 16 overs, losing only one wicket. Virat Kohli (70*) and Will Jacks (100*) led the way, while Faf du Plessis added 24. Rashid Khan conceded 51 runs in his four overs, while Sai Kishore took the solitary wicket for MI.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:19 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Innings: Virat Kohli not out 70 Faf du Plessis c (sub)Vijay Shankar b Sai Kishore 24 Will Jacks not out 100 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-3, NB-1) 12 Total: (1 wkts, 16 Overs) 206 Fall of Wickets: 40-1.

Bowler: Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-18-0, Sandeep Warrier 1-0-15-0, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 3-0-30-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-51-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-43-0, Mohit Sharma 2-0-41-0.

