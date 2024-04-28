No truth in Rahul Gandhi's allegation that BJP will abolish quota: BJP MLA Purnesh Modi

Accusing the Congress of appeasement and vote bank politics, Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi said that there is no truth in the "baseless" allegations of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about abolishing the reservations. The BJP MLA also assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the Congress leader is spreading rumours.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's nature to make baseless allegations during every election. Regarding reservations, PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah have also said Rahul Gandhi is spreading lies and rumours. In reality, there is nothing like this," he said. "Our slogan is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. There is nothing about abolishing the reservations... The Congress brings up such issues during elections for appeasement and vote bank politics...," the BJP leader said.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Union Home Minister reaffirmed that as long as the BJP-led NDA was in power, there would be no rethink on reservations or quotas to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. "Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead people by spreading canards against us. The BJP has been at the helm of this country for 10 years now and was elected with absolute majority twice. If we had, indeed, been working with the intention or motivation to put an end to reservations in the country, it would have happened by now. These are nothing but lies. Narendra Modi-ji has already assured the Dalits, backward classes, and our tribal brothers and sisters across the country that as long as the BJP is in power, no one can dare take back reservations," Shah told ANI.

A sitting MLA from the Surat (West) in Gujarat, Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi' surname remark. A Surat court later convicted and sentenced Rahul Gandhi in the case which resulted in his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

The Congress leader challenged his conviction at the Supreme Court, which stayed the Surat court ruling and his membership of the lower House of Parliament was eventually restored. The 2024 general elections are being held in seven phases. Polling for the first phase was held on April 19 and for the second phase it was held on April 26.

The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)