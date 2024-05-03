PM Modi accuses Opposition of 'politics of appeasement' at Bengal rally
Congress, TMC, Left parties only believe in politics of appeasement: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Tehatta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
