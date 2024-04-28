Police recover arms from Tripura man, produces him in court

A pistol, along with two magazines and three bullets, were recovered from an individual at Tripura's Champaknagar earlier this month, police said.

The individual, identified as Rabindra Debbarma (33) was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act after a "mishap" took place at Champaknagar on April 13, police said.

"On April 13, a mishap happened at Champaknagar and a case was registered under Sections 120(B), 325, 307, 34 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. We gradually started the investigation, and accordingly, we arrested Rabindra Debbarma (33). We had recovered a USA-made pistol, two magazines, three bullets, two empty cartridges. We had produced the accused in court today," the police Incharge of Champaknagar Out post said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)