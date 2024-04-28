Left Menu

Police recover arms from Tripura man, produces him in court

The individual, identified as Rabindra Debbarma (33) was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act after a "mishap" took place at Champaknagar on April 13, police said.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:51 IST
Police recover arms from Tripura man, produces him in court
Weapons recovered by Champaknagar Outpost police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pistol, along with two magazines and three bullets, were recovered from an individual at Tripura's Champaknagar earlier this month, police said.

The individual, identified as Rabindra Debbarma (33) was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act after a "mishap" took place at Champaknagar on April 13, police said.

"On April 13, a mishap happened at Champaknagar and a case was registered under Sections 120(B), 325, 307, 34 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. We gradually started the investigation, and accordingly, we arrested Rabindra Debbarma (33). We had recovered a USA-made pistol, two magazines, three bullets, two empty cartridges. We had produced the accused in court today," the police Incharge of Champaknagar Out post said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024