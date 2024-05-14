Left Menu

G7 to discuss global trade risks after US tariffs on China

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 18:18 IST
G7 to discuss global trade risks after US tariffs on China
The Group of Seven major democracies meeting in Italy next week will discuss the risk of fragmentation in global trade after "very tough" tariffs imposed by the United States against China, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday.

Giorgetti was being interviewed for a conference organised by Italian newspaper La Verita.

