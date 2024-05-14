India extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Kenya with relief flights and naval support

In response to the devastating floods that have impacted Kenya, the Government of India has initiated a significant humanitarian effort to assist the affected regions. With 38 of Kenya's 47 counties severely affected, the floods have tragically resulted in 267 deaths, 188 injuries, and displaced over 280,000 people.

An Indian Air Force aircraft departed today carrying 22 tons of humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) items. The relief materials include tents, sleeping mats, blankets, power generators, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitary utilities, and hygiene kits designed to provide immediate relief to those impacted. Additionally, the consignment contains about 18 tons of medical supplies, including essential life-saving drugs, surgical equipment for critical care and wound management, and other vital health resources such as baby food, water purification systems, menstrual hygiene products, insect repellents, and diagnostic kits for malaria, dengue, and snake bites.

Prior to this airlift, the Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha arrived in Mombasa on 10th May, delivering one HADR pallet and two medical pallets to provide immediate assistance.

This aid initiative underscores India's ongoing commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations with Kenya, reflecting the spirit of South-South cooperation and aligning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of prioritizing African nations in India's foreign relations strategy.

India also conveyed its deep sympathies to the government and people of Kenya, emphasizing solidarity in their time of need and reiterating support in overcoming the challenges posed by the catastrophic floods.