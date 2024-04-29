Left Menu

Delhi Police registers FIR over Amit Shah's "doctored" video row

The Delhi Police has said that it's special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has said that it's special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

The video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added. The case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act, the police said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also attached a report with the complaint containing details of links and handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared. After the registration of the case, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the special cell now started the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

