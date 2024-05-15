OpenAI Unveils Advanced GPT-4o Model with Human-Like Communication and Mood Detection

OpenAI has introduced GPT-4o, an upgraded version of its GPT-4 model that enhances the capabilities of ChatGPT. According to Mira Murati, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, this new model is significantly faster and boasts improved functionalities across text, vision, and audio. It will be accessible to all users for free, with paid subscribers enjoying up to five times the capacity limits of free users.

In a recent blog post, the company explained that GPT-4o’s features will be released gradually, starting with its text and image capabilities now integrated into ChatGPT.

This announcement comes just ahead of Google's I/O developer conference, where Google is expected to reveal updates to its own AI model, Gemini.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, highlighted that GPT-4o is "natively multimodal," meaning it can generate content and understand commands across voice, text, and images.

Key Features of GPT-4o

The new GPT-4o model can mimic human speech patterns and even attempt to detect the mood of the user. This advanced interaction capability is reminiscent of the AI portrayed in the 2013 film "Her," where the main character develops a complex relationship with an AI system.

Improvements in ChatGPT

The updated version of ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4o, operates faster and can process and reason with text, audio, and video in real-time.

Accessibility

OpenAI has announced that GPT-4o will be available to all users in the coming weeks, including those on the free tier of ChatGPT.

Expert Opinions

Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner, suggested that OpenAI appears to be catching up to its larger competitors. "Many of the demos and capabilities showcased by OpenAI seemed familiar because we had seen advanced versions of these demos showcased by Google during their Gemini 1.5 pro launch," Dekate noted. "While OpenAI had a first-mover advantage last year with ChatGPT and GPT-3, we are now seeing capability gaps emerge compared to their peers, especially Google."