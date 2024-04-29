Left Menu

J-K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Sonamarg road accident

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST
J-K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Sonamarg road accident
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Sonamarg that took place on Sunday. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

Sinha further prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance. "Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected persons," he added.

Four people and two others were killed after a four-wheeler they were travelling in plunged into the Sindh river near a village in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said on Sunday night. According to officials, nine people were travelling in the vehicle when it skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

Police personnel from the Gund Police Station received information about the incident at 4 pm on Sunday and rushed to the spot near Gagangeer village. Upon receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the scene and started the rescue operation, they said.

Police said that four bodies have been recovered from the Sindh stream, and two of the victims were rescued in an injured condition. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024