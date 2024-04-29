J-K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Sonamarg road accident

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Sonamarg that took place on Sunday. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Sonamarg, Ganderbal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

Sinha further prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance. "Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected persons," he added.

Four people and two others were killed after a four-wheeler they were travelling in plunged into the Sindh river near a village in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said on Sunday night. According to officials, nine people were travelling in the vehicle when it skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

Police personnel from the Gund Police Station received information about the incident at 4 pm on Sunday and rushed to the spot near Gagangeer village. Upon receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the scene and started the rescue operation, they said.

Police said that four bodies have been recovered from the Sindh stream, and two of the victims were rescued in an injured condition. More details are awaited. (ANI)

