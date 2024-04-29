Bavaria and Borussia seek Champions League triumph to ignite massive summer of soccer for Deutschland
Bundesliga teams Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are vying for European glory in the Champions League semifinals. Bayern faces Real Madrid, while Dortmund battles Paris Saint-Germain led by star Kylian Mbappe. Despite domestic struggles, Bayern and Dortmund have excelled in Europe. Bayern is targeting a trophy to avoid a title-less season, while Dortmund's surprising performance has raised hopes. Injuries have plagued Bayern, but key players are expected to return. Dortmund faces PSG's firepower with Mbappe ready to depart. The last time Bayern and Dortmund met in the Champions League semifinals, Bayern emerged victorious. A repeat of that match in the final this year is a possibility if both teams can overcome their formidable opponents.
PTI | Munich | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:06 IST
- Country:
- Germany
APA APA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lam Research partners with ISM, IISc to enhance semiconductor workforce skills
More research needed to address impact of harmful masculinities on sexual and reproductive health
Lam Research to contribute software worth Rs 241 cr in upskilling India's semiconductor workforce
India looks to international partnerships to advance research on methanol and ammonia as ship fuels
VIPS-TC and IntellAI join forces to mark World Quantum Day 2024 with groundbreaking research collaboration