Bavaria and Borussia seek Champions League triumph to ignite massive summer of soccer for Deutschland

Bundesliga teams Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are vying for European glory in the Champions League semifinals. Bayern faces Real Madrid, while Dortmund battles Paris Saint-Germain led by star Kylian Mbappe. Despite domestic struggles, Bayern and Dortmund have excelled in Europe. Bayern is targeting a trophy to avoid a title-less season, while Dortmund's surprising performance has raised hopes. Injuries have plagued Bayern, but key players are expected to return. Dortmund faces PSG's firepower with Mbappe ready to depart. The last time Bayern and Dortmund met in the Champions League semifinals, Bayern emerged victorious. A repeat of that match in the final this year is a possibility if both teams can overcome their formidable opponents.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:06 IST
