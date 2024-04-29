Kundan Green Energy Secures 42 MW Hydropower Project in Uttarakhand
Kundan Green Energy on Monday said it has secured approvals for setting up a 42 MW hydropower project at Okhali in Uttarakhand. The project will be completed by 2028. Once commissioned, the Okhali project will take the combined hydropower capacities of the company to 270 MW from the present 104 MW Megawatt.
- Country:
- India
Kundan Green Energy on Monday said it has secured approvals for setting up a 42 MW hydropower project at Okhali in Uttarakhand. The Okhali project is part of an agreement with the Uttarakhand government signed last year to develop a total of 80 MW greenfield hydropower capacity in the state at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, Kundan Green Energy said in a statement.
''Kundan Green Energy receives hydropower (project) mandate of 42 MW to set up a greenfield plant at Okhali in Uttarakhand,'' the company said. The project will be completed by 2028. Once commissioned, the Okhali project will take the combined hydropower capacities of the company to 270 MW from the present 104 MW (Megawatt).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP has decided to raise loan limit under 'Mudra' scheme to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh: PM Modi at release of party manifesto.
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 1.22 cr in Forex trading fraud
Seizures worth Rs 100 cr being made every day to check influence of money power in polls: EC
Aster DM Healthcare plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore to increase bed capacity over the next 3 years
Seizures by EC authorities in Andhra Pradesh go up to Rs 126 crore