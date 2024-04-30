Left Menu

Krishca Strapping solutions Limited Secures New Packaging Contract Valued at Rs 1.81 crore

Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, a leading provider of comprehensive packaging solutions in the steel industry and a distinguished manufacturer and exporter of high tensile steel strapping, is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of a contract Order from Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for TMT Strappings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:39 IST
Krishca Strapping solutions Limited Secures New Packaging Contract Valued at Rs 1.81 crore
Krishca Strapping solutions Limited Secures New Packaging Contract Valued at Rs 1.81 crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, a leading provider of comprehensive packaging solutions in the steel industry and a distinguished manufacturer and exporter of high tensile steel strapping, is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of a contract Order from Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for TMT Strappings.

The contract is valued at Rs 1.81 crore and extending until March 31st, 2025, with a commitment to delivering timely and satisfactory services, Krishca anticipates the potential for an increase in order value in the foreseeable future. This order acquisition not only underscores Krishca's prowess in meeting the specialized packaging needs of the steel industry but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking superior packaging solutions.

Commenting on this achievement Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan, Promoter, Managing Director & Chairman of the company said, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this significant contract with Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch packaging solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the steel industry. Our team's dedication to quality and reliability has once again been recognized, further solidifying our position as a trusted leader in the market. We look forward to exceeding expectations and fostering a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship with Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024