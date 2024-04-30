Krishca Strapping solutions Limited Secures New Packaging Contract Valued at Rs 1.81 crore

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Krishca Strapping Solutions Limited, a leading provider of comprehensive packaging solutions in the steel industry and a distinguished manufacturer and exporter of high tensile steel strapping, is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of a contract Order from Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited for TMT Strappings.

The contract is valued at Rs 1.81 crore and extending until March 31st, 2025, with a commitment to delivering timely and satisfactory services, Krishca anticipates the potential for an increase in order value in the foreseeable future. This order acquisition not only underscores Krishca's prowess in meeting the specialized packaging needs of the steel industry but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking superior packaging solutions.

Commenting on this achievement Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan, Promoter, Managing Director & Chairman of the company said, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this significant contract with Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch packaging solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the steel industry. Our team's dedication to quality and reliability has once again been recognized, further solidifying our position as a trusted leader in the market. We look forward to exceeding expectations and fostering a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship with Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited."

