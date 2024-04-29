Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Quarterly Profit of Rs 588.79 Crore

Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Q4 net profit of Rs 589 crore, up from a loss in Q4 2023. Total income rises to Rs 1,864 crore. For FY24, net profit reaches Rs 1,022 crore and total income climbs to Rs 7,151 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:36 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 588.79 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a regulatory filing said. During the quarter under review, total income rose to Rs 1,863.63 crore from Rs 1,385.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2023-24 increased to Rs 1,021.95 crore as against Rs 55.42 crore in 2022-23.

Total income also grew to Rs 7,151.29 crore in the fiscal compared to Rs 5,922.15 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reuters Health News Summary

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

