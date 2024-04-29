Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Quarterly Profit of Rs 588.79 Crore

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 588.79 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a regulatory filing said. During the quarter under review, total income rose to Rs 1,863.63 crore from Rs 1,385.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2023-24 increased to Rs 1,021.95 crore as against Rs 55.42 crore in 2022-23.

Total income also grew to Rs 7,151.29 crore in the fiscal compared to Rs 5,922.15 crore a year ago.

