Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Quarterly Profit of Rs 588.79 Crore
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Q4 net profit of Rs 589 crore, up from a loss in Q4 2023. Total income rises to Rs 1,864 crore. For FY24, net profit reaches Rs 1,022 crore and total income climbs to Rs 7,151 crore.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 588.79 crore in the March quarter on the back of higher revenues.
The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.99 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, a regulatory filing said. During the quarter under review, total income rose to Rs 1,863.63 crore from Rs 1,385.41 crore in the same period a year ago.
Its consolidated net profit in the fiscal year 2023-24 increased to Rs 1,021.95 crore as against Rs 55.42 crore in 2022-23.
Total income also grew to Rs 7,151.29 crore in the fiscal compared to Rs 5,922.15 crore a year ago.
