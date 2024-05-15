Soccer-Guardiola feels Man City are 'serving for Wimbledon'

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 06:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 06:03 IST
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has likened his side's final Premier League game of the season to "serving for Wimbledon" as they moved to the top of the table after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday. Guardiola's side have 88 points, two clear of Arsenal, and will secure a record fourth successive league title if they beat West Ham at home on Sunday, the final day of the season.

"The tennis players say 'the serve to win Wimbledon', the last match, is the most difficult," Guardiola told the BBC. "We know what we're playing for. The tension is there. We have a day off, two days to prepare and then we will do our best," he added.

City, who have kept up the pace in the title chase, are now unbeaten in 22 league games, while Arsenal, who need to beat Everton, will be hoping for the best on Sunday. Guardiola also spoke about goalkeeper Ederson, who was treated on the pitch after being tripped by Cristian Romero and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and was forced to come off through injury.

"Ederson had a problem with his eye, he couldn't see well, so the doctor said he had to come off. De Bruyne had injured his ankle," he added.

