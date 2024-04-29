Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President and Head of Supply Chain India

Energy management and automation major Schneider Electric on Monday announced the appointment of Anshum Jain as the Vice President of global supply chain in India.

Jain will focus on driving the performance of the global supply chain vertical in the country and building supply chain capabilities in India, a company statement said.

He will be part of a supply chain council that will focus on meeting the growth aspirations of both domestic and international markets, as per the statement.

With 27 years of domestic and international experience in managing manufacturing, operations, and supply chain, he has navigated the complexities of global operations, international markets, and diverse business environments, it added.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric, Greater India said in the statement, ''Anshum brings extensive knowledge in the domain and will play a key role in driving our growth strategy in India and across the globe.''

