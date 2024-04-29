Left Menu

Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President and Head of Supply Chain India

Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President of global supply chain in India. Jain will focus on enhancing supply chain performance, building capabilities, and driving growth in India and internationally. With over 27 years of experience in manufacturing and supply chain management, Jain will lead a council to meet market expansion goals in India and abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:22 IST
Schneider Electric appoints Anshum Jain as Vice President and Head of Supply Chain India
Energy management and automation major Schneider Electric on Monday announced the appointment of Anshum Jain as the Vice President of global supply chain in India.

Jain will focus on driving the performance of the global supply chain vertical in the country and building supply chain capabilities in India, a company statement said.

He will be part of a supply chain council that will focus on meeting the growth aspirations of both domestic and international markets, as per the statement.

With 27 years of domestic and international experience in managing manufacturing, operations, and supply chain, he has navigated the complexities of global operations, international markets, and diverse business environments, it added.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric, Greater India said in the statement, ''Anshum brings extensive knowledge in the domain and will play a key role in driving our growth strategy in India and across the globe.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

