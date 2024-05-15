Left Menu

New Caledonia: French President Weighs State of Emergency Amid Unrest

French President Macron is considering imposing a state of emergency in New Caledonia to curb ongoing violence. Prime Minister Attal stated the aim is to restore order swiftly. The decision will be presented to the Cabinet. Over 130 individuals have been arrested and 300 injured since Monday due to the unrest.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:46 IST
New Caledonia: French President Weighs State of Emergency Amid Unrest
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering imposing state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia to curb spiraling violence, the presidency said Wednesday.

Speaking at parliament, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who attended a two-hour meeting with top defence officials at the Elysee, said the aim of the state of emergency would be "to restore order in the shortest time possible." A decree on the methods to impose the state of emergency is to be presented to the French Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

French authorities in the territory said that more than 130 people have been arrested and more than 300 have been injured since Monday in the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024