New Caledonia: French President Weighs State of Emergency Amid Unrest
French President Macron is considering imposing a state of emergency in New Caledonia to curb ongoing violence. Prime Minister Attal stated the aim is to restore order swiftly. The decision will be presented to the Cabinet. Over 130 individuals have been arrested and 300 injured since Monday due to the unrest.
French President Emmanuel Macron is considering imposing state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia to curb spiraling violence, the presidency said Wednesday.
Speaking at parliament, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who attended a two-hour meeting with top defence officials at the Elysee, said the aim of the state of emergency would be "to restore order in the shortest time possible." A decree on the methods to impose the state of emergency is to be presented to the French Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.
French authorities in the territory said that more than 130 people have been arrested and more than 300 have been injured since Monday in the violence.
