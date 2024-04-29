Left Menu

NTPC's Installed Capacity Surpasses 76 GW with Rajasthan Solar Project Launch

NTPC Group's installed power capacity exceeds 76 GW after commissioning a 57 MW solar plant in Rajasthan, bringing the group's total capacity to 76,015 MW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:34 IST
NTPC's Installed Capacity Surpasses 76 GW with Rajasthan Solar Project Launch
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity has crossed the 76 GW-mark with commissioning of a 57-MW solar power energy capacity in Rajasthan.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 57 MW out of 90 MW Anta Solar PV Project at Anta, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of April 26, 2024,'' according to a regulatory filing.

With this, it stated, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has reached 59,135 MW and 76,015 MW, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024