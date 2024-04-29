NTPC's Installed Capacity Surpasses 76 GW with Rajasthan Solar Project Launch
NTPC Group's installed power capacity exceeds 76 GW after commissioning a 57 MW solar plant in Rajasthan, bringing the group's total capacity to 76,015 MW.
State-owned power giant NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity has crossed the 76 GW-mark with commissioning of a 57-MW solar power energy capacity in Rajasthan.
''Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 57 MW out of 90 MW Anta Solar PV Project at Anta, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of April 26, 2024,'' according to a regulatory filing.
With this, it stated, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis has reached 59,135 MW and 76,015 MW, respectively.
