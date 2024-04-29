Left Menu

BJP candidate for Birbhum Lok Sabha, Debasish Dhar moves SC against nomination cancellation

Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and urged for an urgent hearing.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:54 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Birbhum Lok Sabha, Debasish Dhar has moved the Supreme Court with his plea against the cancellation of his nomination papers. Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for Dhar, mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and urged for an urgent hearing.

Dhar's lawyer apprised the court that today is the last day for filing nominations". The court said that it would look into Dhar's plea for listing.

Former IPS officer Debasish Dhar is a BJP candidate from West Bengal's Birbhum parliamentary seat. Voting for the remaining constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

The election in Birbhum is scheduled for May 13. (ANI)

