Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit surges 67% to Rs 332 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.Its total income during quarter also rose to Rs 922 crore, against Rs 581 crore in the year-ago period, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.The non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company NBFC also registered growth in interest income to Rs 844 crore from Rs 552 crore in the year-ago quarter.Assets under management AUM grew 25 per cent Rs 25,003 crore at the end of March 2024, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:17 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 profit surges 67% to Rs 332 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Poonawalla Fincorp on Monday reported a 67 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 332 crore in the March quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during quarter also rose to Rs 922 crore, against Rs 581 crore in the year-ago period, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a regulatory filing.

The non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) also registered growth in interest income to Rs 844 crore from Rs 552 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 25 per cent Rs 25,003 crore at the end of March 2024, Poonawalla Fincorp said in a statement. Pune-based Poonawalla Fincorp (formerly Magma Fincorp), which is owned by Cyrus Poonawalla group, which focuses on consumer and small business financing, reported a net interest margin of 11.06 per cent while capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.8 per cent for the year ended March 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024