Four arrested with 345 illegal syrup bottles at Agartala railway station

A collaborative effort between the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) culminated in the apprehension of a gang of drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station who were intercepted while attempting to transport a significant quantity of illicit syrup, totalling 345 bottles from the Agartala railway station. Initiating an investigation into the matter, authorities have identified the arrested individuals as 30-year-old Uma Sankar Singh, 24-year-old Abhishek Kumar, 25-year-old Bijendra Kumar, and 19-year-old Nikesh Kumar.

The confiscated contraband, suspected to be intended for distribution, was found concealed within their possession upon arrival at Agartala Railway Station. Subsequently, an inquiry has been initiated by the local police station, with preparations underway to present the accused before the esteemed court on Tuesday, seeking their remand in police custody. The apprehension of these individuals marks a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug trafficking activities within the region. Authorities remain vigilant in their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace

Tapas Das, OC, Agartala GR Police Station said, "Yesterday we got information through sources that four people could bring narcotics and Phensedyl around 2:30 am via Kamalavati Express which comes from Bihar. We along with GRPO railway police arrested them from platform number two of Agartala railway station and recovered 345 bottles of Eskuf syrup from them, the market value of which is around one lakh 72 thousand 500 rupees. Then they were arrested and brought to our GRP police station. Now we are investigating where the illegal syrup was brought from and where it will be taken. Investigation revealed that they came from Bihar." Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

