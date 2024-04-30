PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Ocado shareholders revolt over CEO's bonus share award of 14.8 mln STG - Humza Yousaf quits as Scotland's first minister - G7 countries agree to end use of coal power by 2035, says UK minister - L'Occitane owner offers to take skincare group private at 6.5 bln euro valuation

Overview - Some 19% of votes cast at Ocado's annual shareholder meeting on Monday opposed the online grocer and technology group's proposed new pay policy that could see boss Tim Steiner pick up a bonus share award of up to 15 million pounds ($18.83 million). - Humza Yousaf has said he will resign as Scotland's first minister, forcing his Scottish National party into a leadership contest ahead of the UK general election expected this year. - Energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies reached a deal to shut down their coal-fired power plants in the first half of the 2030s, in a significant step towards the transition away from fossil fuels. - Hong Kong-listed L'Occitane International's chairman and controlling shareholder will take the French skin-care firm private, valuing it at a maximum of HK$13.91 billion ($1.78 billion).

($1 = 0.7967 pounds) ($1 = 7.8262 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)