Left Menu

Six dead after truck suffers tyre burst, overturns on car in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:50 IST
Six dead after truck suffers tyre burst, overturns on car in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Six dead as truck laden with rods overturns on car (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including a child, lost their lives after a truck laden with goods lost control and fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday late at night. The accident took place on National Highway 80, close to Aamapur village, within the jurisdiction of the Ghogha police station.

According to sources, the occupants in the SUV were part of a wedding party (baraat), who were travelling from Dhapari in Munger to Shrimatpur in Kahalgaon. According to reports, a speeding truck, laden with rods, overturned and fell into the car after suffering a tyre burst.

Local authorities and residents, with the assistance of an earthmover, worked tirelessly to extricate the mortal remains of the victims from the wreckage. The rescue operations continued late into Monday night.

The bodies were removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, officials informed. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024