Left Menu

KPI Green Energy Achieves Milestone with Secured 74.3 MW Solar Projects

KPI Green Energy secures orders for 74.3 MW solar power projects. Sun Drops Energia and KPark Sunbeat, its subsidiaries, will execute the projects. The projects include 27 MW in the wind-solar hybrid segment and 47 MW in the captive power segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 14:08 IST
KPI Green Energy Achieves Milestone with Secured 74.3 MW Solar Projects
  • Country:
  • India

KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said it has received new orders to execute solar power projects totalling 74.30 megawatt.

Its wholly-owned subsidiaries Sun Drops Energia Private Limited and KPark Sunbeat Private Limited shall develop the projects as per the terms of the order, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

''We are glad to inform that KPI Green has received new orders aggregating to 74.30 MW for executing solar power projects,'' it said.

Of the 74.3 MW, KPI Green Energy said it has undertaken 27 MW capacity, which includes 20 MW capacity for the development of solar power project forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project.

While KPark Sunbeat Private has undertaken work to develop 30 MW solar capacity, Sun Drops Energia has undertaken 17.3 MW capacity under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024