Ukrainian killed before he could attack fuel terminal - Russian FSB, cited by Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 14:28 IST
Officers of Russia's FSB state security service have killed a Ukrainian saboteur planning to attack a fuel terminal in the northwesterly Leningrad region with explosives, the FSB said on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency.
The man shot at security agents and was killed, the FSB said.
