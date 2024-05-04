Left Menu

J-K Police registers FIR against 'scandalous communication' against women officials being circulated on social media

According to the police, scurrilous communication has been circulated on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, etc) with baseless, scandalous, and derogatory allegations aimed at harming the reputation and integrity of officers.

Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered an FIR on the complaints received from senior women functionaries against an alleged scurrilous communication being circulated on social media, the police officials said. According to the police, scurrilous communication has been circulated on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, etc) with baseless, scandalous, and derogatory allegations aimed at harming the reputation and integrity of officers.

"Police said that it had received a series of complaints from senior women functionaries holding public office, along with other supporting material, alleging therein that for the last few days, a scurrilous communication has been circulated on various social media platforms (WhatsApp, etc) with baseless, scandalous, and derogatory allegations aimed at harming the reputation and integrity of not only these female public figures but public institutions and government organisations," the police said in an official statement. The police further said that they have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

"The authorship of the communication is purportedly made in the name of 'Manish Sharma' of Pir Panjal Times. The Crime Branch of J-K Police has taken cognizance of the complaints lodged by the women functionaries, registered a case under sections 467, 471, 500, and 509 of the IPC and 66C IT Act and has taken up the investigation," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

