"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

A World Bank report by researchers William Seitz and Imam Setiawan from the Poverty and Equity Global Practice reveals an urgent health crisis in Indonesia, where lead-based paint in homes is dangerously common, exposing millions to a toxic threat. The study indicates that lead poisoning remains a largely unaddressed issue in the country, with grave implications for human capital, especially among young children. Nearly 45% of Indonesians, approximately 123 million people, are living in homes with interior lead-based paint, putting them at risk of the harmful effects of lead exposure, a toxin that has been associated with cognitive, behavioral, and physical health problems. Children are particularly vulnerable, with around 10.2 million Indonesian children under the age of five residing in homes where lead-based paint is used. This exposure threatens their cognitive development, intelligence, and educational outcomes. The effects of lead poisoning include permanent brain damage, decreased IQ, attention deficits, and behavioral issues. Pregnant women exposed to lead face additional risks, such as miscarriages, low birth weight, and developmental problems in their unborn children.

High Levels of Lead Found in Consumer Paints

Despite the significant risks, Indonesia has yet to adopt binding regulations that limit lead in paint. Existing standards remain voluntary, meaning that manufacturers are under no legal obligation to meet safety guidelines. The market survey conducted as part of the study found that about 77% of paint products available in stores across the country contained unsafe levels of lead, with many of these products falsely labeled as “lead-free.” Lead was found across a range of paint colors, including those traditionally considered safe, such as white and grey. Although international guidelines advise a maximum lead concentration of 90 parts per million (ppm) for paints, the report uncovered products with concentrations far exceeding this limit. Some samples contained lead levels hundreds or even thousands of times higher than recommended, underscoring the pervasive contamination in consumer paint products in Indonesia. Economic factors contribute to the prevalence of lead-based paints in the market, as these paints are often cheaper than safer alternatives. On average, lead-based paints are sold at a 31% lower price than lead-free options, making them more accessible but far more hazardous.

Toxic Dust and Dangerous Health Implications

Lead’s impact on health is profound and lifelong, particularly for young children, whose developing brains are highly sensitive to this neurotoxin. In households with deteriorating paint conditions, children are exposed to lead-laden dust, which can result in elevated blood lead levels. These high levels are linked to significant declines in IQ, lifelong learning difficulties, and a rise in cases of attention deficit and behavioral disorders. The World Bank’s analysis, which modeled blood lead levels among children in households with lead paint, revealed alarming projections. The results suggested that lead exposure from paint could cause around 21% of Indonesian children under five to surpass the blood lead level threshold of 5 micrograms per deciliter, a level associated with developmental issues and cognitive impairments. Even lead paint in “good” condition, which appears intact, still releases toxic dust into the environment, leading to widespread exposure. Poorer households face higher risks, as they are more likely to live in homes with deteriorating paint. Children in these settings are exposed to levels of lead dust that significantly elevate their blood lead levels, posing severe health risks. Lead exposure in children has been shown to lower IQ by an average of three to four points per 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood lead level, impacting educational and social outcomes.

The Cost of Inaction: Economic and Health Burdens

The health costs associated with lead exposure are considerable, and the economic burden is substantial. Chronic exposure contributes to a range of cardiovascular, hematological, and renal disorders, which increase healthcare expenses and reduce productivity. Lead is also associated with higher rates of hypertension, kidney disease, and anemia, conditions that worsen other health issues prevalent in Indonesia. The cumulative effect of these health issues translates to significant economic losses, with the cost of lead-related health problems amounting to 0.8 to 1.7 percent of Indonesia’s national income. The study suggests that regulatory action could generate enormous economic and social returns, as the cost-benefit ratios of preventing lead exposure are substantial. However, while other countries have implemented binding regulations to limit lead in paint, Indonesia has yet to take this step, leaving the population vulnerable to a preventable public health crisis. In contrast, high-income countries have long adopted strict regulations on lead in consumer products, yielding measurable improvements in public health outcomes.

Recommendations for a Safer Future

The report underscores that transitioning from voluntary to compulsory standards for lead content in paint would be a crucial step toward protecting public health in Indonesia. Such regulation would align the country with global best practices and reduce long-term health and economic costs associated with lead exposure. The researchers recommend a multi-pronged approach that includes regulatory reform, increased market monitoring, and public awareness campaigns. A buy-back program for leaded paints and assistance for paint manufacturers to transition to safer alternatives would also help reduce lead exposure. Further, routine blood lead level testing could enable early intervention and identify populations at higher risk. For the government, the findings emphasize that taking preventive action against lead exposure is not only a public health imperative but an economic necessity. With evidence pointing to a significant return on investment from preventive measures, this report calls for immediate action to address the pervasive threat of lead exposure in Indonesia, highlighting the need for a safer regulatory framework that prioritizes the health and well-being of future generations.