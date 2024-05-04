NCC cadets to be engaged in poll duties in Himachal Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will be deployed on election duties on June 1 for four Lok Sabha seats and assembly bye-elections in the state, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here on Saturday. He said that this step would go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth while engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy and this will instil ideas of selfless service and develop a democratic spirit in the young cadets.

Garg said this while chairing a state-level meeting with police officials and NCC. The CEO said that the three cadets per polling booth will be deployed based on availability and deployment and it will be purely voluntarily in such a manner that their station remains within their respective beat/district.

NCC cadets who will be in uniform and without arms will assist Police personnel or Home Guard in non-security related duties like traffic arrangement, queue management, assistance to old and persons with disability voters, and any medical emergency, the CEO elaborated. He said that cadets will be given remuneration on the analogy of other polling personnel deployed on election duty while food refreshments of Rs 150 per day or packed lunch will be given to them and concerned DEOs will arrange for their transport. He said that the cadets will be entitled for Ex-gratia in case of any unforeseen event.

Group Commander NCC, Col. A.S. Bains was requested to provide district or unit-wise detail of the available cadets of senior division, above the age of 18 years, so that they can be suitably deployed after obtaining their willingness and parental consent. The cadets to be deployed will also be properly briefed and trained about their duties. Voting for all four parliamentary constituencies in the state along with the Assembly by-elections in six seats will be held on June 1, while the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

