Devastating Fire Damages 20 Electric Meters in Thane Building

Fire broke out in a Maharashtra residential building, destroying 20 electric meters. No injuries were reported. The fire started in an electric meter and spread quickly. Occupants evacuated safely. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after an hour. Power supply was cut off. A short-circuit may have caused the fire, which is under investigation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 09:37 IST
As many as 20 electric meters were destroyed after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday night in the Noor Mahal housing society located in Mumbra area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at around 11.15 pm on Saturday in one of the electric meters and spread to the other devices, he said.

The occupants of the building rushed out as a safety measure.

Local firemen, regional disaster management cell team, electricity supply personnel and police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The blaze was doused after about an hour, the official said.

Power supply to the building was cut off after the fire erupted.

A short-circuit was suspected to have caused the blaze and it was being verified, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

