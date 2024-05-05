Left Menu

Updated Live: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants were bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. KL Rahul top-scored with 25, while Marcus Stoinis and Arshin Kulkarni added 36 and 9 respectively. Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers with 3-24, followed by Varun Chakravarthy's 3-30 and Andre Russell's 2-17.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 23:34 IST
Updated Live: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c Ramandeep Singh b Harshit Rana 25 Arshin Kulkarni c Ramandeep Singh b Starc 9 Marcus Stoinis c Harshit Rana b Russell 36 Deepak Hoodalbw b Chakaravarthy 5 Nicholas Pooran c Salt b Russell 10 Ayush Badoni c Starc b Narine 15 Ashton Turner c and b Chakaravarthy 16 Krunal Pandya c Salt b Harshit Rana 5 Yudhvir Singh Charak c Russell b Chakaravarthy 7 Ravi Bishnoi lbw b Harshit Rana 2 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (All out in 16.1 Overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-70, 3-77, 4-85, 5-101, 6-109, 7-125, 8-129, 9-137, 10-137.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2-0-21-0, Mitchell Starc 2-0-22-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-1, Harshit Rana 3.1-0-24- 3, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-30-3, Andre Russell 2-0-17- 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024