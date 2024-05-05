Updated Live: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c Ramandeep Singh b Harshit Rana 25 Arshin Kulkarni c Ramandeep Singh b Starc 9 Marcus Stoinis c Harshit Rana b Russell 36 Deepak Hoodalbw b Chakaravarthy 5 Nicholas Pooran c Salt b Russell 10 Ayush Badoni c Starc b Narine 15 Ashton Turner c and b Chakaravarthy 16 Krunal Pandya c Salt b Harshit Rana 5 Yudhvir Singh Charak c Russell b Chakaravarthy 7 Ravi Bishnoi lbw b Harshit Rana 2 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (All out in 16.1 Overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-70, 3-77, 4-85, 5-101, 6-109, 7-125, 8-129, 9-137, 10-137.

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2-0-21-0, Mitchell Starc 2-0-22-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-22-1, Harshit Rana 3.1-0-24- 3, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-30-3, Andre Russell 2-0-17- 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)